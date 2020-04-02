Overview of Dr. Christopher Hersh, MD

Dr. Christopher Hersh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Hersh works at The Hand Center in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.