Dr. Christopher Hess, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (14)
Map Pin Small Fairfax, VA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Hess, MD

Dr. Christopher Hess, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Hess works at Hess Plastic Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hess' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hess Plastic Surgery PC
    3930 Pender Dr Ste 120, Fairfax, VA 22030 (703) 752-6608

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Nov 24, 2022
Had my surgery yesterday 09/26/2022 All I can is wow , Dr.Hess is amazing at his job! Had a tummy tuck and liposuction and he gave me the hourglass shape I have always wanted! After 2 sections and working out so much, I could not achieve the body of my dreams just with exercise alone! It has only been less than 36 hrs and I feel great and look great! I know it will only look so much better with time as the swelling goes down . I'm so grateful for doing this surgery as, it's all I have ever wanted and even more. Love my new body ?? forever grateful for finding the best surgeon and blessing me with my new body! Thank you so much Dr.Hess!
Sharon R. — Nov 24, 2022
Photo: Dr. Christopher Hess, MD
About Dr. Christopher Hess, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235205352
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Medical College of Wisconsin
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Hess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hess has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

