Dr. Christopher Higgins, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Higgins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Northeastern Health System, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7912 E 31st Ct, Tulsa, OK 74145 Directions (918) 496-8499
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Northeastern Health System
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Both Dr. Higgins are great doctors! They are professional yet still personable and caring. I have great confidence in them as well as their PA Julie. I can't imagine seeing anyone else. I highly recommend them!
About Dr. Christopher Higgins, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1417123274
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Interventional Cardiology
