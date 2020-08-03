Overview

Dr. Christopher Higgins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Northeastern Health System, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.