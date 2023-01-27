Dr. Christopher Hirose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hirose, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Hirose, MD
Dr. Christopher Hirose, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baker City, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group3325 Pocahontas Rd, Baker City, OR 97814 Directions (208) 367-3330
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group1075 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 302-3100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group214 S Midland Blvd, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 367-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hirose is wonderful! Superb surgeon, great bedside manner, very caring and I trust him completely!
About Dr. Christopher Hirose, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1437111267
Education & Certifications
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- CARLETON COLLEGE
