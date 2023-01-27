See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Baker City, OR
Dr. Christopher Hirose, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (76)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Hirose, MD

Dr. Christopher Hirose, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baker City, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hirose works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Baker City, OR with other offices in Boise, ID and Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hirose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
    3325 Pocahontas Rd, Baker City, OR 97814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 367-3330
  2. 2
    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
    1075 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 302-3100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
    214 S Midland Blvd, Nampa, ID 83686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 367-3330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Christopher Hirose, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1437111267
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Orthopedic Hospital
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • CARLETON COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Hirose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hirose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hirose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hirose has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

