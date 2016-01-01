Dr. Christopher Ho, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ho, DO
Overview of Dr. Christopher Ho, DO
Dr. Christopher Ho, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glenview, IL.
Dr. Ho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Associates of Glenbrook & Evanston LLC2501 Compass Rd Ste 100, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 901-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
About Dr. Christopher Ho, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1053765040
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.