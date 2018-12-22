Overview

Dr. Christopher Ho, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Ho works at Irradiance Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.