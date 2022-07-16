Dr. Christopher Hogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hogan, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Hogan, MD
Dr. Christopher Hogan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.
Dr. Hogan works at
Dr. Hogan's Office Locations
-
1
Hogan Surgical Center PA351 Cowan Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507 Directions (228) 896-1120
-
2
Newman Eye Clinic299 Highway 90, Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520 Directions (228) 467-1020
- 3 3433 Main St, Moss Point, MS 39563 Directions (228) 896-1120
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hogan?
Doctor Hogan came to his office on a Sunday to see my husband. My husband had gone to ER. With acute glaucoma and very high eye pressure . Doctor Hogan was able to get pressure down and treatment saved his eye.
About Dr. Christopher Hogan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1417950833
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hogan works at
Dr. Hogan has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Eyelid Disorders and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.