Overview of Dr. Christopher Hoimes, DO

Dr. Christopher Hoimes, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Hoimes works at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Durham, NC and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.