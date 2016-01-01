Dr. Christopher Holcomb, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Holcomb, DDS
Overview
Dr. Christopher Holcomb, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bloomington, IN.
Dr. Holcomb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Don Baker DDS4217 E 3rd St, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 558-0311
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holcomb?
About Dr. Christopher Holcomb, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1457978785
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holcomb works at
Dr. Holcomb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holcomb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holcomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holcomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.