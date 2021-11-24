See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Christopher Holden, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Holden, MD

Dr. Christopher Holden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. 

Dr. Holden works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Trauma Service
    1921 Waldemere St Ste 504, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-8525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Christopher Holden, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932427820
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Holden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holden works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Holden’s profile.

    Dr. Holden has seen patients for Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Holden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

