Dr. Christopher Holland, DPM

Podiatry
2.8 (15)
Map Pin Small Bowling Green, KY
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Holland, DPM

Dr. Christopher Holland, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Scottsville.

Dr. Holland works at South Central Kentucky Foot/Ank in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holland's Office Locations

    South Central Kentucky Foot/Ank
    1212 Woodhurst St Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 846-1900
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center At Scottsville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 07, 2023
    My mother went and he was friendly, knowledgeable and helped her on her first visit. She had problems with her feet for weeks with no relief. The staff is friendly and very helpful in getting you in
    About Dr. Christopher Holland, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053303727
    Education & Certifications

    • United Western Med Ctr
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Holland, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holland works at South Central Kentucky Foot/Ank in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Dr. Holland’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

