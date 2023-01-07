Dr. Christopher Holland, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Holland, DPM
Overview of Dr. Christopher Holland, DPM
Dr. Christopher Holland, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Scottsville.
Dr. Holland works at
Dr. Holland's Office Locations
-
1
South Central Kentucky Foot/Ank1212 Woodhurst St Ste B, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 846-1900Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Scottsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holland?
My mother went and he was friendly, knowledgeable and helped her on her first visit. She had problems with her feet for weeks with no relief. The staff is friendly and very helpful in getting you in
About Dr. Christopher Holland, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1053303727
Education & Certifications
- United Western Med Ctr
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holland accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holland works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.