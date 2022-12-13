Dr. Christopher Hollowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hollowell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Hollowell, MD
Dr. Christopher Hollowell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health North, Florida Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Hollowell works at
Dr. Hollowell's Office Locations
Z Urology - Pompano Beach990 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Directions (954) 692-6182Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Z Urology - Coral Springs5850 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 106, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 692-6172Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Z Urology - Fort Lauderdale2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 308, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 692-6185Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health North
- Florida Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took our Newborn son to see Dr. Hollowell for circumcision on recommendation of a close friend. Great bedside manner, friendly, professional, and caring. Staff very friendly and kind. Would highly recommend. Overall great experience.
About Dr. Christopher Hollowell, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1598884496
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollowell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollowell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollowell works at
Dr. Hollowell has seen patients for Balanitis, Urethral Stricture and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollowell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.