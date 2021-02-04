Dr. Christopher Hood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chelsea, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Chelsea Family Practice14700 E Old US Highway 12 Ste 12, Chelsea, MI 48118 Directions (734) 539-5000
Prose Clinic At the Kellogg Eye Center in Ann Arbor1000 Wall St # K, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 764-5106
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Hood is a true caring, professional and gifted surgeon. I have seen Dr. Hood at the Grand Blanc and Ann Arbor locations of The Kellogg Eye Center. The staff, at both locations, are selected from the very best of their professional groups.
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Cornell University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hood has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Keratoconus and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
