Overview of Dr. Christopher Hood, MD

Dr. Christopher Hood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chelsea, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Hood works at Chelsea Family Medicine in Chelsea, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Keratoconus and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.