Dr. Christopher Hudson, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hudson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Locations
Carolinaeast Heart Center1001 NEWMAN RD, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 635-6777
Robert Orin Holmes Jr., DO137 Medical Ln, Pollocksville, NC 28573 Directions (252) 633-1010
Carolinaeast Urology Center - Jacksonville4275 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 938-3099
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hudson is the best Dr I have found on the east coast. He is a straight up Dr and does everything he can to help you. We need more Dr like him because I have been 4 heart Drs and they have not told me anything. This is why I drive a hour and half to see him. It’s worth every mile of it.
About Dr. Christopher Hudson, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1265507370
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
