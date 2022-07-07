Dr. Christopher Huerter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huerter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Huerter, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Huerter, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Burgess Health Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Crawford County Memorial Hospital and Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Dr. Huerter works at
Locations
-
1
Alegent Creighton Clinic Rheumatology7710 Mercy Rd Ste 3000, Omaha, NE 68124
-
2
Alegent Creighton Dermatology Dennison100 Medical Pkwy, Denison, IA 51442
-
3
Alegent Creighton Dermatology Lakeside16909 Lakeside Hills Ct, Omaha, NE 68130
-
4
Alegent Creighton Dermatology Dundee5002 Underwood Ave, Omaha, NE 68132
-
5
Alegent Creighton Dermatology Onawa1600 Diamond St, Onawa, IA 51040
-
6
Creighton University Medical Center601 N 30th St Ste 5700, Omaha, NE 68131
Hospital Affiliations
- Burgess Health Center
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Crawford County Memorial Hospital
- Nebraska Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always thorough
About Dr. Christopher Huerter, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1801906326
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Huerter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huerter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huerter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huerter has seen patients for Acne, Psoriasis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huerter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Huerter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huerter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huerter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huerter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.