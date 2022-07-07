Overview

Dr. Christopher Huerter, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Burgess Health Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Crawford County Memorial Hospital and Nebraska Spine Hospital.



Dr. Huerter works at CHI Health Clinic Internal Medicine in Omaha, NE with other offices in Denison, IA and Onawa, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Psoriasis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.