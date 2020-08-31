Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Locations
Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates21000 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 112, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 772-5550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A most compassionate and caring professional. Dr. Hughes cared from my husband and did everything to improve his lung function. I have been a patient of Dr. Hughe's for many years and have always been treated with respect and kindness ... staff and physician.
About Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1194740936
Education & Certifications
- Wayne U/Henry Ford Hosp
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
