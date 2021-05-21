Overview of Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD

Dr. Christopher Hughes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Hughes works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.