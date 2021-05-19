Overview of Dr. Christopher Huiras, MD

Dr. Christopher Huiras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse and Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in Sparta.



Dr. Huiras works at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse in La Crosse, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

