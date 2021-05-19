Dr. Christopher Huiras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huiras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Huiras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse and Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in Sparta.
Dr. Huiras' Office Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 389-8902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
How was your appointment with Dr. Huiras?
I first saw Dr Huiras several years ago for a surgery consult. The appointment went well but I was overwhelmed and ultimately didn't book surgery. I finally saw him 7 weeks ago and was able to have surgery less than 2 weeks later. He answered all of my question and concerns at the pre-op appointment. He took the time help me feel comfortable and thoroughly explained the surgery. Day of surgery I saw him in pre-op for a couple minutes and he took the time to answer all my questions that I had came up with. He also spoke very briefly with my husband in post-op. I have trust in his surgical ability and feel confident and comfortable with his work. My 2 week post-op appointment went well and he was able to explain the surgery in more detail and even took the time to show me the mesh he used. He is a friendly, and kind surgeon which are both traits you rarely find in a doctor let alone a surgeon. I can't recommend him enough.
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1598747115
Education & Certifications
- Gundersen/Luth Med Center
- St Francis Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
- Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in Sparta
Dr. Huiras has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huiras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huiras works at
Dr. Huiras has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huiras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huiras has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huiras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huiras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huiras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.