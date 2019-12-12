Dr. Christopher Hull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hull, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hull, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Moab Regional Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Locations
-
1
U of U/ Dept. of Anesthesiology30 N 1900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2955
-
2
University of Utah Midvalley Dermatology243 E 6100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 581-2955
-
3
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County1200 College Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901 Directions (801) 581-2955
-
4
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2955
Hospital Affiliations
- American Fork Hospital
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Moab Regional Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hull has worked for several years to help me control a long term condition. He does a great job providing care and in describing the next steps to take. He also answers my detailed questions in a knowledgeable, thorough way.
About Dr. Christopher Hull, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1477659746
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hull has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hull has seen patients for Lichen Planus, Dermatitis and Pemphigoid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hull.
