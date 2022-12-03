Overview of Dr. Christopher Hummel, DO

Dr. Christopher Hummel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.



Dr. Hummel works at Spectrum Health Hospitals Gynecologic Oncology in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.