Dr. Christopher Hummel, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Hummel, DO

Dr. Christopher Hummel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Hummel works at Spectrum Health Hospitals Gynecologic Oncology in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hummel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group Gynecology Oncology
    145 Michigan St NE Ste 6300, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 486-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Medical Center
  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Hummel is excellent. He explains thing well, takes time to allow for questions. Would highly recommend him.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Hummel, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396985206
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Hummel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hummel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hummel works at Spectrum Health Hospitals Gynecologic Oncology in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hummel’s profile.

    Dr. Hummel has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hummel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hummel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hummel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hummel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hummel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

