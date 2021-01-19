Dr. Christopher Hummel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hummel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hummel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Hummel, MD
Dr. Christopher Hummel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med.
Dr. Hummel's Office Locations
Ariston Home Health Inc870 E Higgins Rd Ste 135, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 899-2990
Hummel MD & Associates, Limited850 E Higgins Rd Ste 125J, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 899-2990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Most definitely. Dr. Hummel has been my doctor for about a decade at least. Met him at a hospital behavioral health program. He was the only competent doctor with whom I came into contact. I knew immediately that he was the best psychiatrist who had ever treated me for depression, anxiety, and ADHD. He listens, asks detailed questions and recommends different treatments based on my feedback. It is a process finding the treatment suitable to a patient's unique issues and commorbidities. Dr. Hummel always researches how a medication interacts with other medications and medical conditions. Although his appointments may run longer than planned, he never rushes through my appointment, so I have no issue waiting to see him. Also, I have always found his staff to be friendly and responsive. I think any complaints may be the fault of the reviewer.
About Dr. Christopher Hummel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1720074438
Education & Certifications
- Alexian Brothers Med Ctr
- Alexian
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Harvard School Of Public Health/Mph
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hummel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hummel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hummel has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hummel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hummel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hummel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hummel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hummel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.