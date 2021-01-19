See All Psychiatrists in Schaumburg, IL
Dr. Christopher Hummel, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (33)
Map Pin Small Schaumburg, IL
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Hummel, MD

Dr. Christopher Hummel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med.

Dr. Hummel works at Ariston Home Health Inc in Schaumburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hummel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ariston Home Health Inc
    870 E Higgins Rd Ste 135, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 899-2990
  2. 2
    Hummel MD & Associates, Limited
    850 E Higgins Rd Ste 125J, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 899-2990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Christopher Hummel, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720074438
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Alexian Brothers Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Alexian
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard School Of Public Health/Mph
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Hummel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hummel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hummel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hummel works at Ariston Home Health Inc in Schaumburg, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hummel’s profile.

    Dr. Hummel has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hummel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hummel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hummel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hummel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hummel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

