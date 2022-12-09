Dr. Christopher Hunzeker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunzeker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Hunzeker, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Hunzeker, MD is a Dermatologist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Locations
-
1
Dr. Christopher Hunzeker2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 720, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 746-8951
-
2
Dr. Christopher Hunzeker419 W Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 201-1758
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor and nurse were professional and clearly experienced in performing the procedure. They showed real concern with putting me at ease, making sure I suffered no discomfort and answering all my questions. My procedure went smoothly.
About Dr. Christopher Hunzeker, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1417179136
Education & Certifications
- MOHS Micrographic Surg
- New York Medical College Department Of Dermatology
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunzeker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunzeker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunzeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

86 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunzeker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunzeker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunzeker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunzeker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.