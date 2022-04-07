Overview

Dr. Christopher Hupfeld, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Hupfeld works at Uc San Diego Health - Encinitas Midwife in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Insufficiency, Adrenal Gland Diseases and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.