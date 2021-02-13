Overview of Dr. Christopher Huser, MD

Dr. Christopher Huser, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Huser works at MD Pain in Parker, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.