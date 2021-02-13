Dr. Christopher Huser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Huser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Huser, MD
Dr. Christopher Huser, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Huser works at
Dr. Huser's Office Locations
-
1
Parker11960 Lioness Way Ste 130, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (720) 764-5945
-
2
MD Pain6950 E Belleview Ave Ste 300, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 963-0787Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huser?
Moved from out of state. Former pain managment physcians excellent. Experience high anxiety with new physcians as i have a complex medical history plus with all the new regulations and policies being placed on pain management it creates a first time appointment feeling of untrust and vulnerability. I was impressed by how kind and courteous the staff and doctors were at this office. I immediately felt welcomed and my appointment was on time. Dr. Huser was extremely patient with me and took the time to listen. I soon felt at ease with him. He was professional, compassionate, and empathetic to my issues. I also see Ashley who is absolutely amazing. She listens, doesnt rush, helps figure out what is the best plan of treatment for you and truly cares about your well being and quality of life. I highly recommend this office. Thank you Dr Huser, Ashley, and all of wonderful office staff for being so amazing !!!
About Dr. Christopher Huser, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1932206604
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huser works at
Dr. Huser has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Huser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.