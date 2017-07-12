See All Plastic Surgeons in Waukesha, WI
Dr. Christopher Hussussian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (22)
Map Pin Small Waukesha, WI
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Hussussian, MD

Dr. Christopher Hussussian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hussussian works at Illume Cosmetic Surgery And Medspa in Waukesha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hussussian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bluemound Surgery Center
    N4W22370 Bluemound Rd, Waukesha, WI 53186 (262) 970-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora West Allis Medical Center
  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Treatment frequency



Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 12, 2017
    Dr. Hussussian is probably one of the best plastic surgeons in this time zone. He has done two difficult procedures on my elderly father in the last year. Both involved major reconstruction of his face and scalp due to several carcinomas. I can't say enough positive things about him. I would highly recommend him.
    Michael Brumfield in Milwaukee WI — Jul 12, 2017
    About Dr. Christopher Hussussian, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558329441
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson
    Residency
    • Wash U/Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Hussussian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussussian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hussussian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hussussian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hussussian works at Illume Cosmetic Surgery And Medspa in Waukesha, WI. View the full address on Dr. Hussussian’s profile.

    Dr. Hussussian has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussussian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussussian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussussian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussussian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussussian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

