Overview of Dr. Christopher Hussussian, MD

Dr. Christopher Hussussian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora West Allis Medical Center and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hussussian works at Illume Cosmetic Surgery And Medspa in Waukesha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.