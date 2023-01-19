Dr. Christopher Iannotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Iannotti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Iannotti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Arizona Neurosurgery & Spine1331 N 7th St Ste 405, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 254-3151
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Told me what was going on with my back, he was honest and very caring of my situation. I took him at his word about not getting back surgery. Where most Dr’s would do the surgery for the bucks, he told me outright that it would be a bad idea with more complications hurt me more in the long run. I appreciated his candor.
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124294913
- Cleveland Clin Spine Inst
- Cleveland Clinic
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Miami University (Ohio)
- Neurosurgery
