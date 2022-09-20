Dr. Christopher Iannuzzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannuzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Iannuzzi, MD
Dr. Christopher Iannuzzi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Mount Sinai Ichan School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group, 2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Smart man. Very dedicated.
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1558346221
- Mount Sinai Ichan School of Medicine
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Mount Sinai Ichan School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
