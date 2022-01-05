Overview

Dr. Christopher Illick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Illick works at Digestive Disease Associates in Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.