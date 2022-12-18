Overview

Dr. Christopher Imperial, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. Imperial works at Rooted Family Health in Bryan, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.