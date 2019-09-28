Overview

Dr. Christopher Ingelmo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Hardin Medical Center, Magnolia Regional Health Center and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Ingelmo works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.