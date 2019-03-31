Dr. Christopher Innes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Innes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Innes, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Innes, MD
Dr. Christopher Innes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Innes' Office Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology of Hixson, PLLC2051 Hamill Rd Ste 211, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 702-9240
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly caring compassionate knowledge I would recommend him & his office to anybody.
About Dr. Christopher Innes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1356461339
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Innes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Innes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Innes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Innes has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Innes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Innes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Innes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Innes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Innes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.