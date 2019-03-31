Overview of Dr. Christopher Innes, MD

Dr. Christopher Innes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Innes works at Obstetrics & Gynecology of Hixson in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.