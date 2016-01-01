Dr. Christopher Ip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Ip, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital, Parkland Medical Center and Salem Hospital.
Northeast Urologic Surgery PC231 Sutton St Ste 1D, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 686-3877
Northeast Urologic Surgery PC23 Stiles Rd Ste 109, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 893-9050
Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc1 Park Way Ste 3, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 469-5620
Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc500 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 469-5620
- 5 565 Turnpike St Ste 86, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 655-1599
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1932233616
- New York University
- Urology
Dr. Ip has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ip has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ip. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ip.
