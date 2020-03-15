Overview of Dr. Christopher Irobunda, MD

Dr. Christopher Irobunda, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital, Cornell and Columbia



Dr. Irobunda works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.