Overview of Dr. Christopher Ish, MD

Dr. Christopher Ish, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Ish works at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians - White Marsh in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.