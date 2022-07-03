Overview of Dr. Christopher Ito, MD

Dr. Christopher Ito, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center, UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Ito works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Nosebleed and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.