Dr. Christopher Jaeger, MD
Dr. Christopher Jaeger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Missouri School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Urology of St. Louis111 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 40, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-3433
Urology of St. Louis3165 McKelvey Rd, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 408-3244
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Essence Healthcare
- Exclusive Healthcare
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Jaeger is a very caring and an all around great doctor. He gets to the bottom of your problems.
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University Of Missouri School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Urology
Dr. Jaeger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaeger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaeger has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaeger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaeger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaeger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.