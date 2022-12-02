See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Willoughby Hills, OH
Dr. Christopher James, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (10)
Map Pin Small Willoughby Hills, OH
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher James, DO

Dr. Christopher James, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. James works at Life Stance Health in Willoughby Hills, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. James' Office Locations

    Diane Eden MD & Associates Inc.
    34900 Chardon Rd Ste 200, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 951-5600

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 02, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. James for a few years now and he is excellent. I've been through a couple psychiatrists in my life but Dr. James has stood out to me as one of my favorites. He's super nice, he's attentive, he listens to any concerns or questions I have about my medication, and I have found him very easy to get a hold of for scheduling or random questions. As a young adult female, I have found a lot of psychiatrists didn't take me as seriously as I wanted to, or didn't provide the level of care I needed. Dr. James has always taken my concerns, questions, issues, or ideas seriously and provides support, encouragement, and truly is a "no BS, no-beat-around-the-bush" type of guy. He lets me know of any possible side effects right from the get-go. I HIGHLY recommend him to anyone battling anxiety, depression, ADHD/ADD, etc. especially young adult women. It's very hard to find a mental health doctor like Dr. James and I could not be happier to have found him!
    Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher James, DO

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790996726
    Education & Certifications

    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. James works at Life Stance Health in Willoughby Hills, OH. View the full address on Dr. James’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

