Dr. Christopher Jayne, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Jayne, MD
Dr. Christopher Jayne, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo, School of Medicine|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Jayne's Office Locations
Greater Houston Urogyn - Shadow Creek Pkwy10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 250, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 299-3872
Greater Houston Urogyn - Binz St1200 Binz St Ste 1350, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (832) 299-3875Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Greater Houston Urogyn - Richmond Ave12121 Richmond Ave Ste 306, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (832) 299-3874Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Exelent service great and profecinal people
About Dr. Christopher Jayne, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine and Vanguard Urologic Institute|Baylor Med Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- State University Of New York At Syracuse|SUNY Syracuse|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
- State University of New York at Buffalo, School of Medicine|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
