Dr. Christopher Jayne, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (137)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Jayne, MD

Dr. Christopher Jayne, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo, School of Medicine|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Jayne works at Greater Houston Urogyn - Shadow Creek Pkwy in Pearland, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jayne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Houston Urogyn - Shadow Creek Pkwy
    10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 250, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 299-3872
  2. 2
    Greater Houston Urogyn - Binz St
    1200 Binz St Ste 1350, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 299-3875
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Greater Houston Urogyn - Richmond Ave
    12121 Richmond Ave Ste 306, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 299-3874
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Exelent service great and profecinal people
    Veronica Ayala — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Jayne, MD

    Specialties
    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316908494
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine and Vanguard Urologic Institute|Baylor Med Center
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • State University Of New York At Syracuse|SUNY Syracuse|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo, School of Medicine|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Jayne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jayne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jayne has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    137 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

