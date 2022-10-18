Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Jenkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Jenkins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their residency with Med College Of Virginia Hospital
Dr. Jenkins works at
Locations
Recovery Medical, LLC576 Azalea Rd Ste 105, Mobile, AL 36609 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jenkins is very knowledgeable concerning Bipolar & medication to prescribe.
About Dr. Christopher Jenkins, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1003806274
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Virginia Commonwealth University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins speaks Russian.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
