Overview of Dr. Christopher Jermak, MD

Dr. Christopher Jermak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Jermak works at Retina Consultants Western NY in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.