Dr. Christopher Jimenez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Jimenez, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Bone Drs Orthopedic Care4316 James Casey St Ste 201 Bldg F, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 266-3377
Live Oak Health Parthers1340 Wonder World Dr Ste 4301, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 266-3377
Bone DRs Orthopedic Care747 Highway 71 W Ste B200, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 266-3377
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Self Pay
Dr. Jimenez could have taken the short cut and done surgery on my knee without care to my other medical issues. But he DID NOT choose that route. Due to my Parkinson’s he suggested I go through therapy and muscle strengthening first to see if it would alleviate my pain. He was honest about what was best for ME and not for their practice. He also explained in detail what was happening in terms I could understand. Great orthopedic doctor.
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1700013398
- Dr. Edward McPherson Hip & Knee Reconstruction
- University of Utah Medical Center
- Rush University
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas (San Antonio)
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jimenez speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.