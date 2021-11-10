Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Jimenez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Jimenez, MD
Dr. Christopher Jimenez, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Dr. Jimenez's Office Locations
Omni Health Institute for Functional and Integrative Medicine LLC6200 Sunset Dr Ste 305, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 585-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I took an 87 years old relative of mine to be evaluated by Dr. Christopher Jimenez for possible incipient dementia and Alzheirmer's disease. I was both pleasantly surprise and happily impressed by the kind manner in which Dr. Jimenez treated my relative. He was able to turn what otherwise would have been a difficult and awkward situation into a friendly and rewarding experience. Dr. Jimenez is knowledgeable, precise, attentive to details and full of empathy and concern for the wellbeing of his patience’s. He was able to convey his observations and diagnosis in a manner in which I able to understand my relatives needs and in the manner in which I was better suited to assist in his treatment. Dr. Jimenez presents a rare combination of a concern and caring professional along with a fine human being. Now days we need more physicians like him
About Dr. Christopher Jimenez, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1730509068
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.