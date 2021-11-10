See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Christopher Jimenez, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
Overview of Dr. Christopher Jimenez, MD

Dr. Christopher Jimenez, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Jimenez works at Omni Health Institute for Functional and Integrative Medicine LLC in South Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jimenez's Office Locations

    Omni Health Institute for Functional and Integrative Medicine LLC
    6200 Sunset Dr Ste 305, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 585-1111

  • South Miami Hospital

Tremor
TCD Bubble Test
ImPACT Testing
Tremor
TCD Bubble Test
ImPACT Testing

Tremor Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Nov 10, 2021
    I took an 87 years old relative of mine to be evaluated by Dr. Christopher Jimenez for possible incipient dementia and Alzheirmer's disease. I was both pleasantly surprise and happily impressed by the kind manner in which Dr. Jimenez treated my relative. He was able to turn what otherwise would have been a difficult and awkward situation into a friendly and rewarding experience. Dr. Jimenez is knowledgeable, precise, attentive to details and full of empathy and concern for the wellbeing of his patience’s. He was able to convey his observations and diagnosis in a manner in which I able to understand my relatives needs and in the manner in which I was better suited to assist in his treatment. Dr. Jimenez presents a rare combination of a concern and caring professional along with a fine human being. Now days we need more physicians like him
    Justo Torres — Nov 10, 2021
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English
    • 1730509068
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
