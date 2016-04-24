Overview of Dr. Christopher Jimmerson, MD

Dr. Christopher Jimmerson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Jimmerson works at Wellstar Primary Care in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.