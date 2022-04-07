Overview

Dr. Christopher John, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from THE WELSH NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Saline Memorial Hospital.



Dr. John works at Southwest Pulmonary Associates in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.