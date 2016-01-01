Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Temple, TX.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Scott & White Clinic2401 S 31ST ST, Temple, TX 76508 Directions (254) 724-2150
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
