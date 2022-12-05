Overview of Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD

Dr. Christopher Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.