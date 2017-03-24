Dr. Christopher Johnson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Johnson, DO
Overview of Dr. Christopher Johnson, DO
Dr. Christopher Johnson, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Mid Florida Surgical Associates10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 288, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 521-3600
Mid Florida Surgical Associates1804 Oakley Seaver Dr Ste A, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 243-2622
- 3 1099 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 536-1703
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
What could have been a nervous, scary time, was handled warmly and professionally by Dr. Johnson and the staff. No surgery can be fun, but mine was the best possible scenario. Thank you!
About Dr. Christopher Johnson, DO
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Mount Clemens General Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan
- General Surgery
