Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Jones, MD
Dr. Christopher Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 268-8862Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
Aamg Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists - Odenton1106 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD 21113 Directions (410) 874-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I do apologize for the tardiness in writing this review because it is extremely important for those in need of Dr. Jones' service know what an amazing professional he is. Dr. Jones has been caring for my son over the past year after a traumatic fractured shoulder. His compassion and professionalism with each and every visit is comforting when suffering a trauma. Even after operating for 4 hours late into the evening, he was kind, compassionate, and extremely modest. His calm and relaxed bedside manner is superb. He quickly learned topics of interest to my son to appease his anxiety. The staff, to include Jonathan Wilson, PA, were extremely friendly and welcoming. I highly recommend Dr. Christopher Jones and his team.
About Dr. Christopher Jones, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1194959155
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Limb Pain, Broken Arm and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.