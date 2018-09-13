Dr. Christopher Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Jordan, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Jordan, MD
Dr. Christopher Jordan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jordan's Office Locations
Office200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-3145
Northeastern Eye Institute - Carbondale150 Brooklyn St, Carbondale, PA 18407 Directions (570) 282-7188
Northeastern Eye Institute - Honesdale626 Park St, Honesdale, PA 18431 Directions (570) 253-1720
- 4 5 Morgan Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 969-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- Universal American
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Northeast eye institute is a fantastic place. The staff is great. Wait times can vary. Place is clean. Dr. Jordan is very knowledgeable and I'm sure he's an extremely able doctor. He took the time to explain everything to me but I can't help feel that it was rushed a little. However, based on my experience/situation, he didn't really seem to..... advocate for the patient ( best way I could describe it).
About Dr. Christopher Jordan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1053362574
Education & Certifications
- Corneal Consul
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Jefferson Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Diplopia and Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.