Overview of Dr. Christopher Jordan, MD

Dr. Christopher Jordan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jordan works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Scranton in Scranton, PA with other offices in Carbondale, PA and Honesdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Diplopia and Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.