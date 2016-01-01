Overview of Dr. Christopher Jung, MD

Dr. Christopher Jung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Perry County Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Jung works at CAPE URGENT CARE & FAMILY PRACTICE in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.